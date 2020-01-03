The users who are facing “printer spooler keeps stopping” and looking for the solution, so they don't have to worry. Here in this article, we have penned the printer troubleshooting steps to fix the printer spooler keeps stopping.

This type of printer error arises while printing a document or installing a printer. When such type of printer error occurs on the screen, then restart the printer spooler service or restart the system. The users who are struggling from this type of printer error, for the solution provided below would be helpful.

Below we have enlisted some effective printer troubleshooting steps to resolve the printer spooler error. Therefore, the users who are looking for the solution, they are all at the right platform. But before we proceed further for the solution, first of all, get aware of what is printspooler keeps stopping service.

What is printer spooler service?

The function of printer spooler service is to store the print jobs on the computer hard disk or in the memory until the printer gets ready to print them. For printing purpose, printer spooler plays a vital role. But due to driver misconfiguration, virus infection or other reasons the printer spooler keeps stopping error arises and fails to complete the print job. So to solve the printer spooler keeps stopping error follow the printer troubleshooting steps penned below.

Methods to fix Printer Spooler Keeps Stopping Error

There are several ways through which the printer spooler keeps stopping error can be resolved. But the methods to fix printer spooler service keeps stopping error provided here are straightforward and less time-consuming.

Restart Printer Spooler Service

Update the printer driver

Delete the print spooler file

Method 1

Restart Printer Spooler Service

First of all, press the Windows logo key and R key together at the same time to bring the run box on the screen.

After this, type services.MSC and then press the Enter button to open the service window.

Now from there, search and click on the print spooler option.

Click on the Restart option.

After this, print a document to check whether the printer error gets resolved or not.

If the printer error persists, then proceed to the other method penned below.

Method 2

Update the printer driver

The old or incorrect printer driver can also cause this type of printer problem. Therefore, the users who encounter printer spooler service issue, they are all suggested to update the printer driver manually. In case, if the users are not confident for how to update the printer driver manually, they can also do it automatically with the help of Driver Easy.

Follow the steps enlisted below to fix the printer problem.

Initially download and install Driver Easy.

After this, run the driver easy application and then click on the scan button.

Now, the driver comfortable will scan the system and detect if there would be any driver-related problem.

To automatically download and install the correct version of the printer driver, click on the update button.

Method 3

Delete the print spooler file

If there are several pending print jobs, then it causes the printer spooler to stop working. Sometimes deleting the printer spooler files to clear the print job resolves the printer problem.

In the beginning open the run box, by pressing the “Windows + R” key together.

Now type the services.MSC and hit the Enter button to open the services window.

After this, click on the printer spooler and then press the stop option.

Now press the windows + E button together at the same time to open the Windows File Explorer.

After this, go to C: \ Windows \ System32 \ spool \ PRINTERS and if prompted click on continue option.

In the printer folder, delete all files.

Now again open the run dialogue box by press Window + R key together.

In that run box, type Control to open the control panel.

Then from there, click on “view devices and printers” option.

After this, right-click on the printer option and then click on the remove device option.

Now to return to the services window, click on the service's icon on the taskbar.

Then, click on printer spooler and then click on start option.

To return to the Devices and Printers window, click on the devices and printers icon on the taskbar.

Now to add a printer, right-click on the blank area.

After this, follow the on-screen instructions to re-add the printer.

Now check if the printer error gets resolved.

If you find the printer troubleshooting steps helpful, then please do share this post with others who are also facing printer spooler keeps stopping error.