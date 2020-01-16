Kitty Kat Pill It happens that it has no impact on the quality of intimate life, sometimes patients downplay the problem Kitty Kat Pill blame the failed sex for other factors, eg problems in a relationship. Unfortunately, a large group of these people have to face intimate problems after the introduction of antidepressant drugs. However, in people who have already dealt with them, they may get even worse. This is because antidepressants have an inhibitory effect on the nervous system, weaken libido (in both sexes) Kitty Kat Pill impair the ability to reach orgasm, in men they can also cause erectile dysfunction. Thus, the effects of drug treatment can give the same picture as depression itself. However, this is not a reason to give up treatment, you can minimize the effects of treatment. Here are ways to handle it: You should never use medication without consulting a psychiatrist, these are strong psychotropic drugs that can only be prescribed after a medical history. One should not "finish" drugs after someone or buy them from unknown sources, eg the Internet; Report to the physician the appearance or worsening of problems, eg from libido. However, there is the possibility of reducing the dose of Kitty Kat Pill secondly changing the drug; Before starting pharmacological treatment, talk to your psychiatrist about other options. Treatment has much better effects if supported by therapy, sometimes it may be sufficient Kitty Kat Pill there is no need for medication; It is possible to introduce medicines to treat disorders, eg erections. One should not "finish" drugs after someone or buy them from unknown sources, eg the Internet; Report to the physician the appearance or worsening of problems, eg from libido. However, there is the possibility of reducing the dose of Kitty Kat Pill secondly changing the drug; Before starting pharmacological treatment, talk to your psychiatrist about other options. Treatment has much better effects if supported by therapy, sometimes it may be sufficient Kitty Kat Pill there is no need for medication; It is possible to introduce medicines to treat disorders, eg erections. One should not "finish" drugs after someone or buy them from unknown sources, eg the Internet; Report to the physician the appearance or worsening of problems, eg from libido. However, there is the possibility of reducing the dose of Kitty Kat Pill secondly changing the drug; Before starting pharmacological treatment, talk to your psychiatrist about other options. Treatment has much better effects if supported by therapy, sometimes it may be sufficient Kitty Kat Pill there is no need for medication; It is possible to introduce medicines to treat disorders, eg erections. there is the possibility of reducing the dose of Kitty Kat Pill secondly changing the drug; Before starting pharmacological treatment, talk to your psychiatrist about other options. Treatment has much better effects if supported by therapy, sometimes it may be sufficient Kitty Kat Pill there is no need for medication; It is possible to introduce medicines to treat disorders, eg erections. there is the possibility of reducing the dose of Kitty Kat Pill secondly changing the drug; Before starting pharmacological treatment, talk to your psychiatrist about other options. Treatment has much better effects if supported by therapy, sometimes it may be sufficient Kitty Kat Pill there is no need for medication; It is possible to introduce medicines to treat disorders, eg erections.

https://healthcircle365.com/kitty-kat-pill/