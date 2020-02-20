What is Kodi? In simple words, a free and open source multimedia software, created and maintained by XBMC (old name).

You can install Kodi app on your android phone through Google Play or purchase an Android TV Box and watch a wide variety of content comfortably in your living room. Content that can be, films, series, live TV channels, documentaries, video clips, documentaries, live sports and much more. You will have a wide selection to entertain you. Take a look and choose the best Kodi Addons for your device.

