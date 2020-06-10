hochgeladen von Ramsay Bolton

We all can't imagine a world without onions , can we ? They are an essential part of our kitchen as they help to give many dishes an earthy and sweet taste. You can even serve them raw if you're looking for something with a spicy accent.

There are many types of onions on the market. Choosing the right solution for your cooking needs can therefore be a difficult task. It doesn't matter if you want to buy red onions, spring onions or just spring onions for your sauce. We can help you with that.

How? We have compiled a list of different types of onions, what they look like, how they taste and how they are used. Indeed, this will help you jump to the right onion that you were curious about.

Spring onions:

Spring onions - considered one of the most versatile onions in the world. They are long and thick, but not thicker than the average human finger.

They are white from below and dark green from above. However, you have to buy them in bundles.

When it comes to taste, they're just crispy, juicy and have a hint of gentle onion taste. It is therefore highly recommended to serve them with garlic and ginger.

Ramp leek:

Well, ramp leek is similar to spring onions, but has a wide and large tip. The white lower part of the onion usually has a light purple or magenta that connects to the leaves at the top. Yes, this helps you to distinguish the ramp leek from the spring onions.

The upper part is also edible. The taste of the ramp leek is a mixture of garlic and onions, milder and sweeter at the top, while the bottom is no less than any other onion.

Throw it on the grill and put it in, the choice is yours.

Shallots:

Where would we all be if there were no shallots? Basically, they play an important role in our daily kitchen life. They have purple flesh covered with pink-orange paper skin.

They have a milder taste, but are a little more assertive than other types of onions on the market.

Don't worry, such an onion is available all year round.

Red onions:

Would you like to know which onion type is spicy and spicy at the same time? Yes, you guessed it correctly. Red onions ! They are considered the best to add crispness and brightness to any dish.

Even the red onions are available all year round. Chop them and throw them over the pizza or into your salad bowl; and munch them off.

Cippolini onions:

Such onion types are similar to garlic. And there is no doubt that they are relatively larger than pearl onions. They are like crouching versions of them with light yellow skin.

They taste particularly sweet and are available in mesh bags because they are small. Now that we know they're particularly sweet, try them on caramelizing too.