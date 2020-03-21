Mental disorders within the refugee population

Mimoun Azizi

Background

Europe is witnessing a huge influx of refugees leading to a crisis, which the world did not face since the end of world war II.

Aims

To understand the prevalence and the nature of the mental disorders within the refugee population as well as the factors leading to it.

Method

Mental disorders were assessed within the refugee population and the various factors leading to it were assessed as well and were presented in a statistical form.

Results

It has been found that the refugees are so vulnerable and susceptible to various mental disorders. Furthermore, pre-war factors, war factors and post-war factors play a crucial role in the development of mental disorders. When the conditions of the refugees in the host country are difficult, the prevalence of psychiatric diseases increases.

Conclusion

There is a huge lack of understanding of the nature of mental disorders within the refugee population due to cultural misunderstanding and language barriers.

Due to the increased reflux of refugees into Europe, the refugee crisis is becoming even more important issue, which has attracted the attention of many studies of several academic departments throughout Europe. Accordingly, the ECAP (European Child Adolescent Psychiatry) has performed a very interesting study involving several European universities called “ A first Assessment of the needs of young refugees arriving in Europe: what mental health professionals need to know”

It was found that about 26% of all asylum seekers in 2014 were of minor age, which is an age very susceptible to different psychiatric diseases and extremely affected by the effects surrounding them. Moreover, it is an obviously complex issue due to the involvement of different countries with hugely different circumstances whether in the Middle East or in Europe. For example in the second quarter of 2015, the five countries with the highest number of first time asylum applications per 1,000,000 capita were Hungary, Austria, Sweden, Germany and Malta, while the asylum applicants from Syria, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Kosovo and Serbia predominated and accounted for 20, 7, 6, 6 and 5% of all applicants respectively.

Nonetheless, the refugees face different experiences according to the country of origin whether it is exposure to war circumstances or poverty. The previous education, social status, religious and sociocultural values are all factors, which play major roles in the behavior of an individual. In addition, the health care professionals need to take into account the flight experience of the refugees as the flight experience itself could have an enormous effect on the mental health of

an individual. There are different traumatic flight experiences like separation experience, sexual abuse and trafficking including forced labor and sexual exploitation. Not to say that the living conditions upon arrival to the hosting countries like problematic living conditions, non-access to schooling, years of insecurity with uncertain status, multiple moves, parental illness and unemployment are potential risks as far as mental health is concerned. After reaching the hosting countries the physical health issues and somatic health care represent the major concern of the refugees. For example, a German cross-sectional survey based on 102 unaccompanied asylum-seeking adolescents in age of 12-18 years revealed a complex disease burden of physical disorders with a high prevalence of infections (58,8%; 20% with parasites), iron deficiency anemia 17,6%, and a very low prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

There are some studies concerning the mental health problem in 2015. In general, the knowledge is limited and fragmented because of different backgrounds of the refugee population. According to a study in Malmö, Sweden, unaccompanied minors, most of the males from Afghanistan, were shown to be overrepresented in psychiatric inpatient care: 3,4% of unaccompanied minors in contrast to 0,26% of other minors of the catchment area received inpatient treatment, with a large proportion (86% out of n=52) was admitted with symptom related to stress in asylum process. Neurotic disorders (ICD-10 F40-48) were more common in the unaccompanied refugees. An interesting finding was the negative perceptions held by many refugees towards mental health in general.

In addition to the financial burden of the refugee crisis possessed on the European countries, there is also a crisis of another type which is the ethical crisis expressed by the fact that several countries did not host refugees and the health professionals deal with their colleagues from countries with different policies.

Needless to say that there is an enormous effort to be spent by the researchers in mental health as far as the refugee crisis is concerned particularly a better understanding to the cultural background of the refugees in order to achieve a better knowledge and evaluation of the mental status of a refugee.

In a study published in the British Journal of Psychiatrists in 2012 done by a group of researchers, who were mostly from Yugoslavian origin called “Factors associated with mental disorders in long-settled war refugees: refugees from the former Yugoslavia in Germany, Italy and the UK”, the mental disorders of refugees from former Yugoslavia in 3 western countries namely Germany, Italy and the UK would be discussed. Refugees were included in the study if they were between 18 and 65 years and had gone through a traumatic event. Information concerning their age, gender and educational levels were collected and the number of stressors they have experienced in a scale from zero to six. Who performed the interviews were 11 researchers, 9 of them were psychologists, a sociologist, and an ethnologist. Many of which originated themselves from former Yugoslavia, which was beneficial due to the language barrier and a better understanding of the culture. The information was presented in a statistical form. Mostly the traumatic experience were whether “shelling or bombardment” (84,9%), lack of shelter (64,3%) and “being under siege” (59,3%). As well, the results showed that more than two-thirds of refugees in Italy were employed and married, while the refugees in Germany and UK were experiencing hard times with the highest number of traumatic events were reported in Germany. The proportion of mental disorders were 43,7% and 43,4% for anxiety disorders and mood disorders respectively, when the less frequent psychiatric disorders were substance use disorders, somatization and psychotic disorders. The study dealt as well with the factors associated with mental disorders, where it was found that mood disorders were more related to female gender, older age, lower education and more traumatic experiences, and anxiety disorders were more related to lower education, more traumatic experiences and post-migration stressors. For example, PTSD were related to pre-war factors in a percentage of 7,3%, war factors and post-war factors in a percentage of 14,2 and 12,8% respectively. As far as mood disorders are concerned, pre-war factors, war-factors and post-war factors stood for 6,9%, 17,2% and 16,1% respectively. Due to the high percentage of post-war factors related to PTSD it was crucially important to put the stability of associations across three countries and the highest number of post-war stressors were found to be in Germany and the least were in the UK. Furthermore, the multivariable factors in relation to various mental disorders

were presented in statistical form. Although this study was the largest community-based study evaluating various mental disorders of refugees and it was done by well-trained researchers, there were a number of important limitations to such a study like combination of registry, snowball sampling, variations in the precise recruitment method across continuous and low-response rates. In comparison to the literature, the study showed clearly the utmost importance of focusing on ongoing psychosocial stressors as well as the previous experienced trauma by any sort of trauma-focused therapy.

The different government policies play a profound role as in Italy for example the government sometimes grant residency permits only to refugees who were employed or have a relative who is employed, which explains the low rate of unemployment within the refugee population in Italy. In the same time, Germany grants residency permits only to refugees in treatment for post-traumatic stress, which again explains the high rates of mental disorders within the refugee population in Germany, while the UK does not allow the refugee to enter the labor market, which in turn leads to various mental disorders.

Another German study done by Prof. assistent Dr. med. Marcel Sieberer the medical chef of Ameos Clinic in Hildesheim, Germany and Prof. Dr. med. Wielandt Machleidt the head of department of social psychiatry and psychotherapy in the Hannover medical school (Medizinische Hochschule Hannover) called “Souls without a home: The situation of asylum seekers in Germany” states that the number of refugees seeking asylum has increased rapidly, so that 85% from the 200,000 Asylum applications in 2014 were first-time applications. One quarter of asylum seekers’ applications were from Syria, while 10% came from Serbia, followed by Eritrea (7,6%) and Afghanistan (5,3%).Moreover, through the refugees’ influx the hatred towards foreigners has rapidly increased with the rise of the radical right , whether through the PEGIDA movement or others, which is a phenomenon deserves to be studied in order to be faced and limited. Until now there are not enough studies dealing with the psychiatric and mental status of the refugees and asylum seekers. But it was found that the asylum seekers in comparison to the majority of population are mostly susceptible to being suffering from PTSD. A main problem facing the mental care of refugees is the

legal status of refugees according to the law. Thus, the German syndicate of psychotherapists request a unified law across the federal republic of Germany, so that the mental health care of refugees in Germany would be facilitated.

Otherwise, a main barrier between a doctor and a patient is the understanding of the cultural background of the refugees as well as overcoming the language barrier. 20,5% of the German population is of foreigner origins, which constitute about 16,5 million people. According to a study the hospital patients of foreigner origins in North-Rhine Westphalia are about 17% of all hospital patients. The barriers mentioned above are a main reason for wrong diagnoses. The immigrants are highly susceptible to various psychiatric diseases and due to the cultural difference there is enormous amount of dissatisfaction on both sides of the doctor-patient relationship. One of the main conflicts of values is the value of collectiveness against the value of individualism.

Another study concerning the somatic diseases held by the refugees called “Patiens with Migration Background” had showed a low prevalence of syphilis and HIV within the refugee population in comparison to the German population, while there is an increase of a Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria in refugees’ children and pregnant women in North-Rhine Westphalia after the influx of refugees according to another study published in 2015 with the name of “Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria in Refugee Children and Pregnant Women admitted to a General Hospital in North-Rhine Westphalia”.

According to a study published by the European Journal of Public Health in April 2016 done by Jutta Lindert from the University of Emden, Germany and by Brandeis University, Waltham, USA, there are several novels in Sweden stressing the approach of “resilience-oriented treatment” of traumatized asylum seekers and refugees (ROT). This ROT approach correlates the concepts of vulnerability, stress and cultural sensitivity to two aspects of resilience, personal strength and social support.

Finally, a very interesting study done by the department of psychology in the German university of Konstanz published by the European Journal of Psychotraumatology in June 2015 discussed the possible relationship between

self-conscious emotions such as shame and guilt, in which 32 male refugee minors, below the age of 18 have participated in the research. There were special schemes as diagnostic interviews using an index called the UCLA PTSD Index in order to state PTSD as a diagnosis. In addition, there were means like Trauma-related Guilt Inventory and Shame Vulnerability Questionnaire used to assess the intensity, duration and frequency of shame episodes and posttraumatic guilt. The sense of guilt and shame emotions were intensified by refugees who arrived without relatives in their host countries. The study has showed a linear relationship between various PTSD symptoms like nightmares, flashbacks, sleep disorders, etc. and the amount of traumas and stressors the refugee has gone through and it was presented in a statistical form.

In conclusion, it is crucial to recognize the trauma-related guilt and pathological shame and to treat it as early as possible in order to avoid or decrease any trauma-related distress and psychopathology.