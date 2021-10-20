I would like to take this opportunity to say a little about what Proclivity for Art is and what it represents. We are a group of individuals, mostly students of HSRW Kleve, who have a deep love for art. Most of us are not natives to the region of Kleve but it has been our home for a few years now. We love the place and we have made friends and forged bonds with people here. It is our hope that we continue to bring the community together through our shared love for art.

In August we held a 3 day exhibition from 13 to 15 August. Students from the university and other local artists showcased their work; there were paintings, drawings, and photography, by people from all over the world. It was a lovely time and a lot of people showed up.

We intend to keep bringing people together while enjoying art with this new pop-up public studio we are opening on Thursday 21st of October. In this space there will be artwork displayed from various individuals. There will also be workstations where anyone can come in and try out different types of art. Through an online booking platform, You can book a 90 min session for one of these stations. Available stations include pencil Sketching, Calligraphy, Acrylic painting and even Handy Photography. You do not need to pay anything because there will be supplies from the studio.

It was all largely possible due to the sponsorship of Fair Flat Kleve, who provided us with this space for our exhibition in August as well as this Public studio.Since we are a Pop Up studio, we will be there for as long as we are allowed to be.

Below is a picture of the team that worked on curating this studio.

Floor (left to right)Joshua,Paola,Daria)

Sitting(Lewis,Ginotry,Mona,Sankalp,Tawonga)

Standing(Nathan,Tyron,Aaron,Andrew,Mubaris)

Regards

Tawonga Tsokodayi