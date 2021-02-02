Spielebranche boomt - Umsatzrekord mit neuer PS5

The new Playstation hit like the proverbial bomb. The numerous pre-ordered PS5 devices were due to be delivered on November 19, 2020, but dealers were already reporting massive bottlenecks. Many customers did not receive their Sony consoles until weeks later - and were even lucky with them. Because: According to the manufacturer's announcement, it was the "biggest console release of all time", with unprecedented high demand around the globe. For this reason, the delivery bottlenecks continue to this day, although new supplies are announced again and again.

A realistic look at the hottest device of the century

Even with the latest Playstation, the best graphics and the fastest processor, the player still has to accept some compromises. Car races or soccer games may seem more realistic than ever, but they still don't come close to their counterparts in the real world.

The coveted console is "not available" - only at an exorbitant price

In the year 2021, several million more new Playstation devices are to be produced, Sony announced in early January. If you look directly at the online giant Amazon, you will see that the dilemma was of course not resolved with this announcement: The console is "currently not available", at least not here and not at the normal price. So-called "scalpers" have secured larger quantities of the coveted devices via bot in order to sell them at exorbitant prices. In response, gamers are currently banding together to stop the hustle and bustle. The whole thing has now turned into a fight behind the scenes, which in some cases really gets out of hand.

Fun and excitement? This is what the new PS5 brings for gamers

At this point, let's turn back to the entertainment that is waiting for everyone who gets hold of a PS5. Because: Even if we have not yet reached the goal of a completely authentic gaming experience, we are definitely on the way there. VR technology is also involved in progress, although it has not yet led to the huge boom that was in the air a few years ago. The PS4 Pro already came up with a virtual reality function, and the PS5 does not spoil it at this point either. However, users realized early on that there was little further development in this area: only the loading times have improved and the VR games run a little smoother.

Wonder console - or a lot of hype about nothing: PS5 in focus

Buying the new Playstation just for its VR performance seems to be superfluous. But as we can see, gamers still find more than enough reasons to bring the new console into their living room. At least the storage capacity of the integrated SSD is 825 GB, which explains the shortened loading times. The device is only backward compatible to a limited extent, it just makes friends with the software for the PS4. The "old" Dualshock controller is being replaced by a so-called DualSense controller, which has adaptive triggers and provides haptic feedback. An immersive vibration takes the place of the familiar rumble, making the game even more noticeable. The adaptive triggers are there, among other things, to generate resistance,

Look into the treasure chest: Which games were there at the launch?

12 coveted game titles were available immediately for release, including Fortnite, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Godfall and Hyper Scape. Playstation Plus service subscribers were given simultaneous access to 18 PS4 games that can be played directly on the PS5 at no extra charge, including Fallout 4, Final Fantasy 15 and Batman: Arkham Knight. As soon as the console arrives at the front door via delivery service, the inclined gamer can get started right away - and play through for days or weeks. If it weren't for the word "if": After all, not every interested gamer receives a copy of the PS5.