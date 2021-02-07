Not "lost", but "snow-covered places", streets, shops, places and churches in and around Xanten
These photos were taken during an evening-walk from Birten to Xanten
I hope you'll like this kind of presentation of our nice small Roman town, dear DiBo :)!!!
Maybe, you'll see a kind of advertisement made by "Hilla" in all these photos, but you must admit that they are something extraordinary, and there will be a lot of people who will have a look at them!
All the best to all of you nice spectators who show their interest in our snow-covered town ...
Hildegard van Hueuet aus Xanten
