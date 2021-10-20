Studierende der Hochschule Rhein Waal und lokale Künstler haben ein Kunststudio auf der Großen Str. 70 in Kleve eröfffnet. Unter Eigenarbeit wurde ein leerstehendes Ladenlokal renoviert und für kreative Zwecke hergerichtet. Jeder ist zu ungezwungenem Mitmachen eingeladen.

Fortsetzung der Aktion im August

Die Initiatoren um den Studenten Tawonga Tsokodayi hatten sich im Sommer diesen Jahres zusammengefunden, um in Räumlichkeiten an der Stechbahn 8 eine Kunstausstellung zu organisieren. Beistand erhielten sie dabei von der Firma Fair Flat Kleve. Vom 13. bis zum 15. August hatten Gäste und Besucher dort Gelegenheit, Zeichnungen, Acrylbilder, Comics, Fotos oder Skulpturen der Hobbykünstler zu besichtigen. Angesichts des Erfolges der Ausstellung plant man nun eine Fortsetzung der Aktivitäten in anderem Rahmen.

(Siehe hier den Bericht über die Ausstellung im August: Kunstausstellung auf der Stechbahn)



Neues Kunststudio auf der Großen Straße 30

Interessierte Menschen können sich die ausgestellten Werke der Hobbykünstler/innen ansehen (und kaufen!), oder oder selber zu Pinsel und Malutensilien greifen und kreativ werden. Das kann ganz ungezwungen geschehen und ohne Anleitung. Es ist aber auch möglich, 90-minütige Lernsequenzen an den Werkstationen zu erhalten. Malstifte, Pinsel und sonstiges Material werden gestellt. Möglich sind Zeichnugen, Acrylbilder, Kalligrafie oder Handyphotografie und ähnliches. Jeder ist willkommen und kann verschiedene Formen von Kunst ausprobieren.

Los geht es am Donnerstag, den 21. Oktober 2021. Treff ist an der Großen Straße 70 in Kleve. Geöffnet ist bis auf weiteres jeden Dienstag und Donnerstag von 12.00 bis 19.00 Uhr.



Hier der Einladungstext der Gruppe um Tawonga Tsokodayi in Englisch:

I would like to take this opportunity to say a little about what Proclivity for Art is and what it represents. We are a group of individuals, mostly students of HSRW Kleve, who have a deep love for art. Most of us are not natives to the region of Kleve but it has been our home for a few years now. We love the place and we have made friends and forged bonds with people here. It is our hope that we continue to bring the community together through our shared love for art.

In August we held a 3 day exhibition from 13 to 15 August. Students from the university and other local artists showcased their work; there were paintings, drawings, and photography, by people from all over the world. It was a lovely time and a lot of people showed up.

We intend to keep bringing people together while enjoying art with this new pop-up public studio we are opening on Thursday 21st of October. In this space there will be artwork displayed from various individuals. There will also be workstations where anyone can come in and try out different types of art. Through an online booking platform, You can book a 90 min session for one of these stations. Available stations include pencil Sketching, Calligraphy, Acrylic painting and even Handy Photography. You do not need to pay anything because there will be supplies from the studio.

It was all largely possible due to the sponsorship of Fair Flat Kleve, who provided us with this space for our exhibition in August as well as this Public studio.Since we are a Pop Up studio, we will be there for as long as we are allowed to be.

Below is a picture of the team that worked on curating this studio:

Floor (left to right) Joshua, Paola, Daria) - Sitting (Lewis, Ginotry, Mona,S ankalp, Tawonga) -

Standing (Nathan, Tyron, Aaron, Andrew, Mubaris).