Essen feiert "10 nach 10" und Gregory Isaacs seinen 70igsten...

Essen Kulturhauptstadt Europas feiert 10 jähriges Jubiläum, die Welt der Musik und Mode feiert mit.

Pünktlich zum Jahresbeginn fand auf dem Berthold-Beitz-Boulevard in Essen (Deutschland) ein internationales Foto Shooting statt.

Das italienische Männer Mode LabelGabicci (seit 1973) aus Italien, hat bereits Ende des vergangenen vergangen Jahres (2019) die neue Produktlinie des legendären (bereits 2010 verstorbenen) Reggae Künstlers Gregory Isaacs the „Cool Ruler“ auf den Weg gebracht.

Gabicci: „Gregory Isaacs war ein Mann mit Stiel, er liebte unsere Kollektion, die er sich während seiner gesamten Karriere zu eigen machte. Gabicci Kleidung entwickelte sich zu seinem Markenzeichen. 2020 währe Gregory Isaacs 70 Jahre alt, und um seinem Namen und seine Musik zu würdigen, wurde die „Gregory Isaacs Vintage Collection by Gabicci“ entwickelt.

Gregory Isaacs gilt immer noch als einer der bedeutendsten Künstlers Jamaikas. Mit 4 Grammy Nominierungen und zahlreichen anderen Auszeichnungen ist er nach wie vor einer der bekanntesten Künstler aus Jamaika.

Bereits Anfang 2019 besuchte Linda Isaacs (Gregory Isaacs Foundation UK/EU Ltd.) Essen, um sich mit Herrn Dieter Groppe (Essen Marketing / Visit Essen) bezüglich eines anderen Projektes zu treffen.

Über die Offenheit und Gastfreundschaft war Frau Isaacs so berührt, dass zu diesem Zeitpunkt schon fest stand, dass sie sich neben dem besagten Projekt, etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen würde, denn 2020 ist für die Stadt Essen, die ihr 10 jähriges Jubiläum als Kulturhauptstadt Europas feiert, als auch für Gregory Isaacs , der seinen 70ig Jährigen Geburtstag feiern würde. Für die Welt startet ein neues Jahrzehnt.

Entsprechend wurden Vorbereitungen von langer Hand getroffen, und das 1. Foto Shooting für die italienische Modemarke des jamaikanischen Künstlers fand am 30.12.2019 in Essen, auf dem Berthold-Beitz-Boulevard statt.

Die Models, Andriana Tropotel (Moldavien) und Phillip Matambanadzo (Essener) (internationale Tanzlehrer der Kizomba und Semba Szene) haben an einem kalten, aber sonnigen Tag ihr Bestes gegeben.Anya'nPhil KizombaLove

Der eingeflogene Fotograf aus England JT Mataz war begeistert. Die Bilder sprechen für sich.

Mit diesem Shooting wurde ein Zeichen gesetzt, welches die Stadt Essen und ihre Bürger als Kulturhauptstadt würdigt:

Interkultureller Austausch, Weltoffenheit, Interessen an Musik, Kunst, und Kultur.

Mode, die in der Vergangenheit ausschließlich für die männliche Welt vorgesehen war, hat in 2020 in Damen Kleiderschränken ihren Platz gefunden.

#Code2020 #WeRememberGregoryIsaacs #WeLoveEssen

Pressemitteilung vom 30. November 2019

Essen, the European Capital of Culture, celebrates its 10th anniversary, the world of music and fashion also celebrates.

An international photo shoot took place on the Berthold-Beitz-Boulevard in Essen (Germany) just in time for the beginning of the year.

The Italian men's fashion label Gabicci (since 1973) from Italy launched the new product line of the legendary (late 2010) reggae artist Gregory Isaacs the “Cool Ruler” at the end of last year (2019).

Gabicci: “Gregory Isaacs was a man with a stick, he loved our collection, which he adopted throughout his career. Gabicci clothing became his trademark. In 2020 Gregory Isaacs would be 70 years old, and to honor his name and music, the "Gregory Isaacs Vintage Collection by Gabicci" was developed.

Gregory Isaacs is still considered one of the most important artists in Jamaica. With 4 Grammy nominations and numerous other awards, he is still one of the best-known artists from Jamaica.

Linda Isaacs (Gregory Isaacs Foundation UK / EU Ltd.) visited Essen in early 2019 to meet with Dieter Groppe (Essen Marketing / Visit Essen) about another project.

Ms. Isaacs was so touched by the openness and hospitality that it was already clear at the time that she would come up with something special in addition to the project in question, because 2020 is for the city of Essen, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary as European Capital of Culture , as well as for Gregory Isaacs, who would celebrate his 70th birthday. A new decade is starting for the world.

Accordingly, preparations were made by hand and the first photo shoot for the Italian fashion brand by the Jamaican artist took place on December 30, 2019 in Essen, on the Berthold-Beitz-Boulevard.

The models, Andriana Tropotel (Moldavia) and Phillip Matambanadzo (Essener) (international dance teachers of the Kizomba and Semba scene) did their best on a cold but sunny day. Anya'nPhil KizombaLove

The flown in photographer from England JT Mataz was thrilled. The pictures speak for themselves.

With this shoot, a sign was made which honors the city of Essen and its citizens as the cultural capital:

Intercultural exchange, cosmopolitanism, interests in music, art, and culture.

Fashion that was only intended for the male world in the past found its place in women's wardrobes in 2020.

# Code2020 #WeRememberGregoryIsaacs #WeLoveEssen

Press Release 30 November 2019

